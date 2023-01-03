World

U.S. House of Representatives fails to select speaker on second attempt

WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the second attempt and will hold a new vote.
The favorite, Republican Kevin McCarthy, again did not receive the 218 votes necessary for victory, lagging behind his competitor, Democrat Hakim Jeffries, but ahead of fellow party member Jim Jordan.
For McCarthy, as for the first time, 203 congressmen voted, for Jeffreys – 212, the entire faction of Democrats, for Jordan – 19.
It is only 14 times in history that congressmen have failed to elect a speaker in one round, and this has not happened since 1923. Elections will continue until one of the candidates receives the required number of votes, and legislators have the right to add new candidates to the ballots at any time.
Before the election of the speaker, the new composition of the House of Representatives cannot take the oath and start legislative activity.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

