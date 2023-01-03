Zelensky discussed with the Prime Minister of Canada strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“A substantive conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. We discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense capability in the face of threats and risks of escalation at the front. I expressed gratitude for Canada’s strong support for our state. We agreed on steps to implement the Peace Formula,” Zelensky wrote in his telegram channel.

December 20, 2022, 13:49 Ukraine received a loan from Canada on preferential terms

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a “peace summit” at the UN site by the end of February with UN Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. Guterres’ office indicated that he was ready to mediate only with the consent of all parties, including Russia. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that so far there is no “peace plan” for Ukraine, and a plan that does not take into account today’s realities with the territory of the Russian Federation and its new regions cannot be “peaceful.”

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country would do everything possible to “help Ukraine win the war.”

Also, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Zelensky, said that London would continue to support Kyiv in the long term.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.