Ankara announces continued support for Syrian opposition

ISTANBUL, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Turkey will continue to support the Syrian opposition, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

“We will continue to support the Syrian opposition – this is what our minister emphasized at today’s meeting with representatives of the opposition,” Kalyn told NTV.

He stressed that contacts with the opposition are constantly maintained.

“We are not talking about abandoning them, cutting off contacts. Our contacts with the Syrian authorities are important because we partially seek to include the opposition in the political process through them,” Kalyn explained.

He accused Damascus of the fact that the Syrian authorities “sabotaged” the work of the constitutional committee. At the same time, Kalyn noted that Ankara expects positive steps from Damascus, as it has already “stretched out its hand” to Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Ankara proposed a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian Foreign Ministers in the second half of January, which, according to him, is possible in a third country, including Russia.

Earlier in December, Russia hosted the first talks between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers in 11 years. In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which before this conflict maintained close relations with Damascus, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Since then, Turkey’s relations with Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media outlets, have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.