McCarthy may not be elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives, media write

WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Republican Kevin McCarthy risks not getting the required number of votes in the election of the speaker of the US House of Representatives due to the unwillingness of some party members to support his candidacy, a source in the Republican Party told CNN.
“I just can’t imagine how he will get there (to the speaker’s chair – ed.). They (McCarthy’s opponents – ed.) feel the blood. He gave in to demand after demand, but it wasn’t enough. These people don’t go to get a positive result.” , the source said.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives, following the results of the first round of voting, failed to elect a speaker on the first try and for the first time in a hundred years was forced to re-vote.
As part of the second round, according to the broadcast of the vote, McCarthy again fails to get the required number of 218 votes to be elected.
It is only 14 times in history that congressmen have failed to elect a speaker in the first round of voting, and this has not happened since 1923. Elections will continue until one of the candidates receives the required number of votes, and legislators have the right to add new candidates to the ballots at any time.
Before the election of the speaker, the new composition of the House of Representatives cannot take the oath and start legislative activity.
20:57

The US Congress began work in a composition not controlled by Biden

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

