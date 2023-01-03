UK rail workers strike resumes | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



British railway workers resumed a strike on Tuesday for better wages, deepening the wave of strikes in various public sectors in recent weeks in the European country, reported the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMT, for its acronym in English).

CMIO.org in sequence:

British railways continue work stoppage on Christmas Eve

Unionized workers from Network Rail and 14 other train operators across the nation took this 48-hour crackdown with great impact on the public returning to work after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The general secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, said he regretted that the strike “is going on like this”, but that the government “is not doing anything” to end the dispute.

“All the parties involved know what must be done to reach an agreement, but the government is blocking that agreement and is not doing anything about this dispute and that must change,” he said.

According to local reports, the railway sector, which will go on another strike on January 6 and 7, is demanding a 7 percent wage increase, but Network Rail has only offered a 5 percent increase.

Numerous employees from different sectors have gone on strike to demand wage increases with a view to confronting the sharp increase in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, where inflation stood at 10.7 percent in November.

British Transport Minister Mark Harper told local media that he regrets that the RMT rejected his offer for a better wage.

“I would rather they drop the pickets and go back to the negotiating table to reach an agreement on reforms and wages with the employers,” Harper suggested, adding that the walkouts are “harmful to the rail industry” and “to the people who work in her”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report