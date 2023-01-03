Permanent Representative of Japan to the UN called for deepening the discussion on Ukraine

UN, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The discussion on Ukraine in the Security Council and the UN General Assembly should be deepened, The discussion on Ukraine in the Security Council and the UN General Assembly should be deepened, Japan ‘s Permanent Representative to the UN Kimihiro Ishikane, who chaired the Security Council in January, said at a press conference.

Japan presides over the Security Council in January.

January 1, 20:34 The Russian diplomatic mission to the UN expressed fear for the psyche of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine

The permanent representative was asked how he feels about the idea of ​​creating a special tribunal against Russia for Ukraine, which would be approved by the UN.

“This problem and how we will find a way out of the Ukrainian problem is a very complex issue that requires very delicate handling. I would rather not answer this question straight away,” Ishikane said.

“But I think that we need to deepen the discussion in the Security Council together with the General Assembly so that we can find a way to the future. At this moment, frankly, I am not aware of specific steps, of who, how and when we can start peace talks on Ukrainian situation,” he added.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.