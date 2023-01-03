World
Americans told Gallup about expectations from 2023
WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Most Americans expect 2023 to be a year of economic hardship, worsening domestic political tensions and rising international tensions as China rises and Russia weakens, a Gallup poll shows.
About 90% of respondents called 2023 the “year of political conflict in the United States“, 72% predicted an increase in crime, 56% – “many strikes organized by trade unions.”
Eighty-five percent of those polled believe that the year will be marked by international strife and will not become peaceful. About 64% predict a decline in US influence, 73% think that China will grow stronger. “However, 64% of Americans expect Russia’s influence in the world to weaken in 2023, which likely reflects the country’s recent failures in the war against Ukraine,” the report said.
Eight out of ten Americans expect 2023 to be an economic hardship with higher taxes and growing budget deficits. More than six out of ten respondents think that prices will continue to rise and the stock market will continue to fall. Over half of those surveyed also fear an increase in unemployment, which was not the case in 2022.
The poll was conducted Dec. 5-19 among American adults as part of a “nationally representative sample,” Gallup said without specifying numbers.
