Prime Minister of Poland explained the words about the admissibility of the death penalty with personal opinion

WARSAW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained his words about the admissibility of the death penalty with his personal opinion.

On Monday, the Polish prime minister said that he considers the death penalty acceptable for especially serious crimes. In his opinion, the death penalty in a number of countries and in Poland was abolished prematurely.

“It is my personal opinion that if we are dealing, for example, with a serial killer, where the evidence leaves no doubt, or with a war criminal, we should also allow the death penalty,” Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that we are talking about “those people whose guilt has been proven without any doubt, and such cases very often occur, unfortunately.”

At the same time, the Polish prime minister emphasized that the death penalty is excluded in his country. “I also agree that our current conventions and our entire system exclude something like that. I expressed my personal opinion on this issue,” he said.

Poland introduced a moratorium on the death penalty in 1992 and finally abolished it by adopting a new Criminal Code in 1997.