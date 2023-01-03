India records decline in daily new Covid-19 cases | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India registered a decrease in the number of daily cases on Monday in the last 24 hours, registering 173 new infections.

According to the aforementioned health authorities, the number of active cases in India dropped to 2,670.

Likewise, two new deaths were reported, with which the Asian country reached a cumulative 530,707 deaths from causes associated with the disease.

These two new deaths occurred in the state of Kerala and in Uttarakhand, in the north of the country.

Since the start of the pandemic in the Asian country, 44,678,822 people have been infected and 44,145,445 have overcome the disease, for a recovery rate of 98.80 percent.

In India, a nation with approximately 1,352,617,328 people, more than 2,000 million doses have been administered against Covid-19.

