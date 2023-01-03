World

McCarthy: ‘battle’ for speaker’s post possible in US House of Representatives

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has allowed an upcoming battle for the speakership due to lawmakers opposed to his nomination. He stated this to journalists on Tuesday before the start of the work of the new congress.
“Maybe five of them. Maybe twenty,” McCarthy said when asked about the number of opponents of his candidacy.
Voting for the speaker’s post is due to begin on Wednesday, with 218 votes required for McCarthy to win. In total, Republicans managed to take 222 seats in the House of Representatives following the results of the November 2022 midterm congressional elections.
On Monday, Politico reported that a “powerful conservative group” of Republicans is trying to prevent McCarthy from taking the speakership. It was noted that in recent days, McCarthy’s office has been conducting intensive negotiations within the Republican Party, trying to enlist the required number of supporters, but has not been able to resolve disputes with “the most ardent detractors” who promise to vote against him.
00:15

The US Congress begins work in a composition not controlled by Biden

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The French Foreign Ministry received a letter from Burkina Faso demanding to replace the ambassador

40 mins ago

China rejects health restrictions against its travelers | News

1 hour ago

The topic of LGBT propaganda sparked controversy in the ruling coalition of Poland

1 hour ago

Sunak promised Ukraine long-term support

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.