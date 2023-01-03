McCarthy: ‘battle’ for speaker’s post possible in US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has allowed an upcoming battle for the speakership due to lawmakers opposed to his nomination. He stated this to journalists on Tuesday before the start of the work of the new congress.

“Maybe five of them. Maybe twenty,” McCarthy said when asked about the number of opponents of his candidacy.

Voting for the speaker’s post is due to begin on Wednesday, with 218 votes required for McCarthy to win. In total, Republicans managed to take 222 seats in the House of Representatives following the results of the November 2022 midterm congressional elections.

On Monday, Politico reported that a “powerful conservative group” of Republicans is trying to prevent McCarthy from taking the speakership. It was noted that in recent days, McCarthy’s office has been conducting intensive negotiations within the Republican Party, trying to enlist the required number of supporters, but has not been able to resolve disputes with “the most ardent detractors” who promise to vote against him.