The French Foreign Ministry received a letter from Burkina Faso demanding to replace the ambassador

PARIS, Jan 3 – RIA Novosti. The French Foreign Ministry confirmed receipt of a letter from the military government of Burkina Faso demanding that the French ambassador be replaced in that country, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said.

Earlier, the French newspaper Monde, citing sources, reported that the Foreign Ministry of Burkina Faso, where two coups had taken place since January 2022, demanded the replacement of the French Ambassador to the country, Luc Allade, in a letter sent at the end of December 2022 to the French Foreign Ministry.

“We did receive a letter from the transitional authorities of Burkina Faso. This is not standard practice, so we have no public comment on this,” a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said at a briefing when asked if Paris had received such a letter.

It was reported that the authorities of the African country did not specify the reasons for their demands in the document, however, a number of sources claim that they are partly related to a letter sent by the ambassador to French citizens in the Burkina city of Kudugu on December 12, 2022. As noted, in this letter, the French ambassador asked his fellow citizens to move either to the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, or to the city of Bobo Dioulasso in the west of the country.

In the letter, Allad stated that Kudugu “has moved into the red zone since the September 30, 2022 coup,” stressing that staying in the city is “very risky.”

At the end of September 2022, the media reported that a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.