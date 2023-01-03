China rejects health restrictions against its travelers | News

Report This Content

The Government of China rejected this Tuesday the imposition of sanitary restrictions on its nationals by several countries that established, among other measures, the performance of Covid-19 tests on travelers from the Asian country.

Chinese president stresses importance of fight against Covid-19

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that “some countries have put in place entry restrictions targeting Chinese travelers only. This has no scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”

In this sense, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that “we are firmly opposed to manipulating pandemic prevention and control measures to achieve political objectives.”

Based on this, the Asian diplomat warned that Beijing could take a series of countermeasures “based on the principle of reciprocity” in response to Western policies.

For its part, the European section of Airports Council International (ACI Europe), through a statement published last Saturday, stated that the restrictions on Chinese travelers “are not scientifically justified or based on risks.”

At the same time, the organization assured that “these unilateral actions are not consistent with all the experience and evidence obtained in the last three years” while adding that these sanitary measures “do not work.”

In this sense, ACI Europe specified that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization (WHO) have recognized the ineffectiveness of travel limitations in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



