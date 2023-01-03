The topic of LGBT propaganda sparked controversy in the ruling coalition of Poland

WARSAW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The topic of LGBT propaganda caused a dispute in the ruling coalition of Poland, the Prime Minister of the Republic Mateusz Morawiecki and the Minister of Justice, Prosecutor General Zbigniew Zebro, who heads the Solidary Poland party, which is part of the ruling coalition with the Law and Justice party, did not come to a consensus.

Quite a sharp controversy in Poland was caused by the performance of the Black Eyed Peas in Zakopane, Poland, which was broadcast by Polish television. The musicians took to the stage with rainbow bracelets symbolizing the LGBT movement.

This fact was one of the first to be commented by Zebro, who was “surprised by the actions of the Polish television”, which allowed “to promote LGBT”. He also stated that the rainbow is “not a symbol of love and tolerance, but of oppression.”

Morawiecki, when asked about his attitude towards the Black Eyed Peas performance, stated that “we are really not in favor of limiting any artistic expression of the bands that perform their program, and this is what I have to say on this issue.”

December 24, 2022, 08:00 LGBT lobby issues an ultimatum to European education

“We obviously care about the family and the values ​​that are close to the heart of the vast majority of Poles, but we are also very tolerant of everyone, including in this case,” he added.

In response to this, Zebro said that in this matter Solidarity Poland is fundamentally different from Mateusz Morawiecki and Law and Justice. “There will never be our consent to LGBT ‘artistic actions’,” he added.

“Violence, destruction of churches, spitting on shrines, corrupting children… the rainbow flag is a symbol of intolerance and aggression,” he wrote on Twitter.