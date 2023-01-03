World

Sunak promised Ukraine long-term support

MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that London will continue to support Kyiv in the long term, Sky News reports, citing a Downing Street spokesman.
“The Prime Minister said that Ukraine can count on the United Kingdom to continue to support it in the long term,” the representative said.
According to Sunak, work is underway to provide Ukraine with additional equipment “in the coming weeks and months to ensure Ukraine wins on the battlefield.”
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
16:15

The EU wants to transfer the funds of the new macro-financial assistance to Kyiv on a monthly basis

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
