Media: in Germany called the conditions for the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock insists European countries should consider confiscating at least some of the frozen assets, officials said. German finance minister Christian Lindner is more cautious about the idea. He is concerned that the confiscation of the Russian central bank’s assets could set a dangerous precedent and lead European authorities into legal trouble, Bloomberg sources told Bloomberg.

At the same time, the EU is trying to find “legitimate ways” to use Russian assets. According to one of the sources of the agency, it could take years to process the confiscation of funds, which will turn this decision into a symbolic initiative.