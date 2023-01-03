World
Media: in Germany called the conditions for the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock insists European countries should consider confiscating at least some of the frozen assets, officials said. German finance minister Christian Lindner is more cautious about the idea. He is concerned that the confiscation of the Russian central bank’s assets could set a dangerous precedent and lead European authorities into legal trouble, Bloomberg sources told Bloomberg.
08:00
The United States successfully threw Europe off the locomotive of history
“Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government supports Ukraine’s demand for war reparations but has yet to take an official stance on seizing assets from the Russian state. The issue is complex, and some parts of the ruling coalition are more vocal than others, people familiar with the discussions say,” the publication explained.
At the same time, the EU is trying to find “legitimate ways” to use Russian assets. According to one of the sources of the agency, it could take years to process the confiscation of funds, which will turn this decision into a symbolic initiative.
In April, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the Russian authorities were preparing lawsuits to challenge the freezing of the country’s international reserves. The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, speaking about the possibility of transferring the frozen finances of Russia to Kyiv, said that the United States and Europe, once appropriated what does not belong to them, will lose the trust of the owners. He also noted that the confiscation of property, arrests of aircraft, property, sanctions against Russian businessmen demonstrate the collapse of the sanctity of private property in the West and the danger of doing business there.
December 1, 2022, 15:55
The EC said that it does not have enough data on the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report