MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“The Russian minister congratulated his Israeli colleague on taking office,” the statement said.
“The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also informed his Israeli counterpart about certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.
Israeli media previously reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asked Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to convey a message to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The State Department said Jan. 2 that Blinken and Cohen discussed bilateral relations, the threat from Iran, and Israel’s regional integration by phone.
The new Israeli government, led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in on December 29. The day before, the Likud and the ultra-Orthodox party Yahadut HaTorah signed a final coalition agreement. Later, the signing of the agreement was announced by the Religious Zionist Party, as well as Shas, Jewish Power and Noam. Netanyahu has already served as Prime Minister of Israel from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.
Yesterday, 16:52
Israeli authorities will talk less openly about Ukraine, foreign minister said
