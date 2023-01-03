Iranians pay tribute to their hero, General Qasem Soleimani | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Iranian people commemorate this Tuesday Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, assassinated three years ago after a US attack with drones near the Baghdad International Airport.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran says US will be held accountable for Soleimani assassination

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary of the assassination, President Ebrahim Raisi assured that Iran’s revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani will be final.

The Persian leader has stressed that the Iranian people and government will never forget the spilled blood of General Soleimani and will take revenge on the United States for the crime.

“We will not forget the revenge for the martyr Soleimani, nor will we forget his spilled blood. The hegemonic powers must know that the revenge for the martyr Soleimani is final and we will not let the murderers and the perpetrators of his murder sleep peacefully,” he warned.

People gathered in the southeastern city of Kerman, the hometown of General Soleimani, to pay tribute to the iconic commander.

Similar ceremonies were also held in the Iranian capital Tehran and other cities including Esfahan, Yazd, Birjand, Rasht, Shahr-e Kord and Arak.

Separately, Iran’s judiciary reports that 94 Americans are charged in connection with the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani on January 3, 2020.

Kazem Qarib Abadi, Secretary General for International Affairs of the Human Rights Commission of the Iranian Judiciary, released the progress made in the investigation into the murder.

“Currently, the prosecution focuses on the American defendants. This case now has 94 American criminals. The judicial authorities have collected all the necessary documents and at least three complete volumes on these 94 defendants have been prepared,” Qarib Abadi noted.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report