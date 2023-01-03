World
Financial Times named the weakest link in the eurozone
As indicated in the material, nine out of ten economists who took part in the poll of the publication called Italy the eurozone country most at risk of an uncorrelated fall in government bond markets. The newspaper also called this state the weakest link in the eurozone.
Prime Minister Georgie Meloni’s government is trying to bring the country’s budget deficit down from 5.6 percent of GDP to 4.5 percent in 2023 and to 3 percent in 2024, the author noted.
However, it is emphasized that Italy‘s public debt remains one of the highest in Europe and amounts to just over 145 percent of the gross domestic product. Marco Valli, chief economist at Italian bank UniCredit, said the country’s “higher debt refinancing needs” and a “potentially difficult” political environment make it most vulnerable to a fall in bond markets.
Meloni expressed dissatisfaction with the ECB’s willingness to continue raising rates despite the risks to growth and financial stability.
“It would be helpful if the ECB did a good job of communicating <...> otherwise, it risks causing, if not panic, then market fluctuations that will negate the efforts made by governments,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in the material.
Members of the Italian government have criticized the ECB for its aggressive tightening of monetary policy. Defense Minister Guido Crocetto tweeted that the regulator’s policy “doesn’t make sense” while Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the rate hike “would burn billions of Italian savings.”
