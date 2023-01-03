World

Financial Times named the weakest link in the eurozone

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Italy could be heading into a euro zone debt crisis as the European Central Bank raises interest rates and looks to buy fewer bonds in the coming months, the Financial Times reported.
As indicated in the material, nine out of ten economists who took part in the poll of the publication called Italy the eurozone country most at risk of an uncorrelated fall in government bond markets. The newspaper also called this state the weakest link in the eurozone.
Yesterday, 06:12

The French called Europe a loser due to the failure of sanctions against Russia

Prime Minister Georgie Meloni’s government is trying to bring the country’s budget deficit down from 5.6 percent of GDP to 4.5 percent in 2023 and to 3 percent in 2024, the author noted.
However, it is emphasized that Italy‘s public debt remains one of the highest in Europe and amounts to just over 145 percent of the gross domestic product. Marco Valli, chief economist at Italian bank UniCredit, said the country’s “higher debt refinancing needs” and a “potentially difficult” political environment make it most vulnerable to a fall in bond markets.
Meloni expressed dissatisfaction with the ECB’s willingness to continue raising rates despite the risks to growth and financial stability.

“It would be helpful if the ECB did a good job of communicating <...> otherwise, it risks causing, if not panic, then market fluctuations that will negate the efforts made by governments,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in the material.

Members of the Italian government have criticized the ECB for its aggressive tightening of monetary policy. Defense Minister Guido Crocetto tweeted that the regulator’s policy “doesn’t make sense” while Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the rate hike “would burn billions of Italian savings.”
Yesterday, 23:37

Borrell admitted that the EU is unable to compete with the United States on state support

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

McCarthy: ‘battle’ for speaker’s post possible in US House of Representatives

22 mins ago

The French Foreign Ministry received a letter from Burkina Faso demanding to replace the ambassador

39 mins ago

China rejects health restrictions against its travelers | News

1 hour ago

The topic of LGBT propaganda sparked controversy in the ruling coalition of Poland

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.