EC spokesperson calls situation in Kosovo ‘very fragile’

BRUSSELS, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The situation in Kosovo remains “very fragile” and all parties must refrain from taking steps that could escalate tensions again, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said at a briefing.
“We welcome the de-escalation of tensions and the dismantling of barricades in northern Kosovo… The situation remains very fragile, we expect all parties… to avoid actions that could return to escalation or violence,” she said.
Tensions remain in Kosovo and Metohija. Police in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in December detained several police officers in the north on suspicion of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict and terrorism. On December 10, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades because of this and were on duty on the highways in the north of the region.
December 17, 2022, 08:00

Reason for attack. Serbs hunted in Kosovo

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

