The Verkhovna Rada removed Bandera’s birthday from Twitter

WARSAW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Stepan Bandera’s birthday has been removed from the official account of the Verkhovna Rada, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Earlier, representatives of the parliament published a post on the 114th anniversary of the birth of the leader of Ukrainian nationalists. The text was accompanied by a photograph of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzny against the backdrop of a portrait of Bandera.

In Poland, this fact caused a wave of indignation. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters that he had already discussed this topic with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmygal. He also expressed outrage at the celebration of Bandera’s birthday, which took place in Ukraine on January 1.

After that, the entry about the nationalist’s birthday disappeared from the account of the Verkhovna Rada.

Commenting on the incident, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Arkadiusz Mulyarchik expressed the opinion that the Ukrainians “listened to the voice of Warsaw.”

“This is a sign that the Ukrainians, however, listened to our voice. I want to make it clear that the Polish state has no consent to pay respect to Stepan Bandera, the ideologue of the Ukrainian nationalists who massacred tens of thousands of Poles in Volhynia,” he said in a statement. on the air of the Polish Radio.

The issue of interpretation of the Volyn massacre, as well as the attitude towards the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalists of the times of the OUN-UPA * is one of the most difficult issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Warsaw considers Bandera, in particular, the ideologist of the events of 1943, which are called the Volyn Massacre – on this day, Ukrainian nationalists attacked about 150 Polish villages at the same time. Polish historians regard the Volhynia massacre as genocide and ethnic cleansing and claim the deaths, according to various sources, from 100,000 to 130,000 people.

In the summer of 2016, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution recognizing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the inhabitants of the Second Polish Republic in 1943-1945. According to the Polish side, massacres were committed in 1939-1945 by supporters of the OUN-UPA * against the Polish population of Volhynia, Eastern Galicia and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish Republic.

Ukrainian researchers consider these events to be the consequences of the war between the Polish Home Army and the UPA*, in which the civilian population of the region also took part. The Ukrainian side estimates its losses at 10-20 thousand people.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement condemning the decision of the Polish Sejm to recognize the Volyn massacre as genocide. Ukrainian deputies believe that this decision “endangered the political and diplomatic developments of the two countries.”

* An extremist organization banned in Russia.