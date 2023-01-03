World
Turkish Foreign Ministry answered the question about the ratification of applications from Sweden and Finland to NATO
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ANKARA, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Sweden and Finland are under “time pressure” in connection with the process of joining NATO, Ankara does not have this concern, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At the moment, the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.
“We explain this situation the same way to everyone we meet. There are still many steps to be taken. Time pressure is on Finland and Sweden. Especially in Finland, where elections will be held in the coming months. We have no time pressure. No matter who asks us about in this, we say that when the steps are taken, when the commitments are fulfilled, the membership will be realized… Actually, we made a gesture, we allowed the membership negotiation process to start after the signing of this tripartite agreement, in the end, we said that if two countries fulfill the agreement, it will go to our parliament,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Sabah newspaper.
December 26, 2022, 16:14
Stoltenberg believes that Finland and Sweden will join NATO in 2023
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report