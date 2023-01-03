World

Turkish Foreign Ministry answered the question about the ratification of applications from Sweden and Finland to NATO

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Sweden and Finland are under “time pressure” in connection with the process of joining NATO, Ankara does not have this concern, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At the moment, the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.
“We explain this situation the same way to everyone we meet. There are still many steps to be taken. Time pressure is on Finland and Sweden. Especially in Finland, where elections will be held in the coming months. We have no time pressure. No matter who asks us about in this, we say that when the steps are taken, when the commitments are fulfilled, the membership will be realized… Actually, we made a gesture, we allowed the membership negotiation process to start after the signing of this tripartite agreement, in the end, we said that if two countries fulfill the agreement, it will go to our parliament,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Sabah newspaper.
December 26, 2022, 16:14

Stoltenberg believes that Finland and Sweden will join NATO in 2023

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

McCarthy: ‘battle’ for speaker’s post possible in US House of Representatives

21 mins ago

The French Foreign Ministry received a letter from Burkina Faso demanding to replace the ambassador

38 mins ago

China rejects health restrictions against its travelers | News

1 hour ago

The topic of LGBT propaganda sparked controversy in the ruling coalition of Poland

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.