Turkish Foreign Ministry answered the question about the ratification of applications from Sweden and Finland to NATO

ANKARA, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Sweden and Finland are under “time pressure” in connection with the process of joining NATO, Ankara does not have this concern, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At the moment, the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.