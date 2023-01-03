World
Macron wished Sweden and Finland to join NATO as soon as possible
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
PARIS, Jan 3 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO as soon as possible.
Macron is hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Paris on Tuesday.
15:46
Turkish Foreign Ministry answered the question about the ratification of applications from Sweden and Finland to NATO
“We will discuss Sweden’s entry into NATO, which I wish to take place as soon as possible, as well as Finland’s entry into the alliance. In this sense, you can count on France‘s solidarity and support,” Macron said before the talks with his Swedish counterpart.
On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At the moment, the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
03:24
Ex-Trump adviser questions Turkey’s NATO membership
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report