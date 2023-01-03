The EU wants to transfer the funds of the new macro-financial assistance to Kyiv on a monthly basis

BRUSSELS, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission intends to transfer funds of new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine totaling up to 18 billion euros in 2023 on a “predictable monthly” basis, said EC spokeswoman Dana Spinan.

“We will start transferring monthly predictable tranches to Ukraine during the year,” Spinan said at a briefing.

On November 9, the European Commission proposed a new program of macro-financial credit support for Ukraine in the amount of up to 18 billion euros for 2023. Then the institutions of power coordinated it. The EC noted that they would like to transfer the first funds from the European Union in January.

The new macro-financial assistance, as conceived by the EC, will consist of loans issued on concessional terms with a maturity of up to 35 years. A grace period was provided for the first ten years, that is, the first payments on loans will begin in 2033.