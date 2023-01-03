World

The EU wants to transfer the funds of the new macro-financial assistance to Kyiv on a monthly basis

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BRUSSELS, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission intends to transfer funds of new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine totaling up to 18 billion euros in 2023 on a “predictable monthly” basis, said EC spokeswoman Dana Spinan.
“We will start transferring monthly predictable tranches to Ukraine during the year,” Spinan said at a briefing.
On November 9, the European Commission proposed a new program of macro-financial credit support for Ukraine in the amount of up to 18 billion euros for 2023. Then the institutions of power coordinated it. The EC noted that they would like to transfer the first funds from the European Union in January.
The new macro-financial assistance, as conceived by the EC, will consist of loans issued on concessional terms with a maturity of up to 35 years. A grace period was provided for the first ten years, that is, the first payments on loans will begin in 2033.
December 21, 2022, 19:51Special military operation in Ukraine

US to allocate $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

McCarthy: ‘battle’ for speaker’s post possible in US House of Representatives

21 mins ago

The French Foreign Ministry received a letter from Burkina Faso demanding to replace the ambassador

38 mins ago

China rejects health restrictions against its travelers | News

1 hour ago

The topic of LGBT propaganda sparked controversy in the ruling coalition of Poland

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.