Cavusoglu spoke about the preparation of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Syria

ANKARA, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is working with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is working with Moscow on the date of the planned talks between the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Ankara and Damascus.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that he proposed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, but it should be preceded by a meeting of the heads of intelligence services, the defense ministry and the foreign ministry. Earlier, Cavusoglu said that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Syria is planned in the second half of January, in a third country, possibly in the Russian Federation.

December 31, 2022, 15:06 Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed the Syrian settlement

“Russia proposed a date for a meeting of foreign ministers, but it did not suit us. We are working on new proposals for dates. I said that trilateral meetings should be well prepared, they should start being result-oriented. You set a date and determine what steps will be undertaken before that date. We will carry out this preparation. Meetings will be held at the level of experts,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Sabah newspaper.

“There is work to be done to transform issues discussed at the level of intelligence or at the level of defense ministers into concrete steps. These will not be one-day meetings or one-off meetings held at different levels. You cannot expect that all decisions on Syria will be made at a trilateral meeting. All these are steps towards establishing trust and concretizing cooperation on sensitive issues in the coming period,” Cavusoglu said.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the media noted.