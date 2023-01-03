World

Foreigner arrested in Istanbul for plotting attacks on tourists

ANKARA, January 3 – RIA Novosti. A foreigner allegedly involved in IS * was detained in Istanbul, he planned attacks in places popular among tourists, Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing law enforcement agencies.
“In the course of an operation organized by the Turkish Interior Ministry with the support of special services, a foreigner was detained in Istanbul, allegedly involved in the terrorist organization DEASH * (DAISH, an Arabic acronym for the terrorist group IS* banned in Russia – ed.),” the agency reports.
According to the Istanbul Security Department, the detainee (initials MA) planned to organize attacks in crowded and popular tourist areas of the metropolis, and also shared threatening videos on social networks.
“During the search, symbols of a banned terrorist organization, as well as edged weapons were found on him. By a court decision, the detainee was arrested,” the agency specified.
* Terrorist organization, banned in Russia
Media: Israeli security forces detained eight terrorism suspects

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

