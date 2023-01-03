MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. In Poland, whose authorities had once condemned the Kyiv regime for glorifying Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, they began to justify his role in the Volyn massacre in 1943. In Poland, whose authorities had once condemned the Kyiv regime for glorifying Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, they began to justify his role in the Volyn massacre in 1943.

Commenting on relations between Warsaw and Kyiv in the context of the interpretation of the events of the Second World War, the head of the Bureau of International Policy of the Office of the President of Poland, Jakub Kumoch, said on the RMF FM radio station that the situation with Bandera “is different than with those who are directly responsible or guilty of the Volyn crime “. “Here it is necessary to distinguish. Stepan Bandera at that time was in a concentration camp,” – said Kumokh.

Warsaw considers Bandera the ideologist of the events of 1943, which are called the Volyn Massacre – on this day, Ukrainian nationalists attacked about 150 Polish villages at the same time. Polish historians regard the Volhynia massacre as genocide and ethnic cleansing and claim the deaths, according to various sources, from 100,000 to 130,000 people.

At the same time, Kumoh noted that Poland still has an extremely negative attitude towards Kyiv’s identification of Bandera’s personality. “Of course, the cult of Stepan Bandera is not something to which we react with any enthusiasm, something to which we react positively. Polish-Ukrainian relations must be based on truth, on respect for those who gave their lives as a result of Polish-Ukrainian conflicts were killed,” Kumoh said.

However, he acknowledged that some personalities, perceived very positively in Poland, are perceived quite differently outside of it. “Poles and Ukrainians have a different view of history. This is no secret. We also have heroes who are also not appreciated abroad. differently than us (in the pre-war period, Dmowski founded the nationalist group Greater Poland Camp. It is believed that he had a significant impact on the surge of anti-Semitism in Poland in the 1920-1930s – ed.),” Kumoch said.

The issue of interpretation of the Volyn massacre, as well as the attitude towards the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalists of the times of the OUN-UPA * is one of the most difficult issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

In the summer of 2016, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution recognizing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the inhabitants of the Second Polish Republic in 1943-1945. According to the Polish side, massacres were committed in 1939-1945 by supporters of the OUN-UPA * against the Polish population of Volhynia, Eastern Galicia and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish Republic.

Ukrainian researchers consider these events to be the consequences of the war between the Polish Home Army and the UPA*, in which the civilian population of the region also took part. The Ukrainian side estimates its losses at 10-20 thousand people.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement condemning the decision of the Polish Sejm to recognize the Volyn massacre as genocide. Ukrainian deputies believe that this decision “endangered the political and diplomatic developments of the two countries.”

