Poland asked the UN to help get war reparations from Germany

WARSAW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Poland is asking the UN to help get war reparations from Germany, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mulyarchik told journalists on Polish Radio.
Earlier, Poland addressed UNESCO and the Council of Europe with the same request.
Poland brought the issue of reparations from Germany to the level of the European Union

“We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue,” Mulyarchik said.
“We are asking you to intervene in this issue, to create a platform for dialogue with Germany, which does not want to conduct this dialogue,” he added.
Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. In early October, a corresponding note was sent to Germany through the Foreign Ministry.
The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.
The Polish Foreign Ministry urged to believe in a miracle, talking about reparations from Germany

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

