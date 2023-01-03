World
Poland asked the UN to help get war reparations from Germany
WARSAW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Poland is asking the UN to help get war reparations from Germany, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mulyarchik told journalists on Polish Radio.
Earlier, Poland addressed UNESCO and the Council of Europe with the same request.
“We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue,” Mulyarchik said.
“We are asking you to intervene in this issue, to create a platform for dialogue with Germany, which does not want to conduct this dialogue,” he added.
The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
