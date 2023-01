Poland asked the UN to help get war reparations from Germany

Poland is asking the UN to help get war reparations from Germany , Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mulyarchik told journalists on Polish Radio.

Poland brought the issue of reparations from Germany to the level of the European Union

“We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue,” Mulyarchik said.

“We are asking you to intervene in this issue, to create a platform for dialogue with Germany , which does not want to conduct this dialogue,” he added.

Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. In early October, a corresponding note was sent to Germany through the Foreign Ministry.

The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.