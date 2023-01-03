Palestine condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Temple Mount

GAZA, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Palestinian President’s spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina called Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount “a challenge to the Palestinian people,” WAFA reports.

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post reported that Ben-Gvir, the Minister of National Security in Israel’s new government, who advocates a tougher stance on the Palestinian Authority, visited the Temple Mount for the first time since the November 2022 elections. Jewish visits to the Temple Mount often cause unrest among Muslims and subsequent clashes with Israeli police.

“The infiltration of extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a challenge to our Palestinian people, the Arab nation and the international community,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Abu Rudeina held the Israeli government fully responsible for any results or consequences of its “racist policy” against the Palestinian people and their holy places.

October 28, 2022, 20:33 Nebenzia urged to stop the sabotage of resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli crisis

In turn, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned Ben Gvir’s visit to the mountain, calling these actions “an assault on the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque”, as well as “an unprecedented provocation and a serious threat.” The Foreign Ministry also held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully responsible for the consequences of Ben Gvir’s actions.

The new Israeli government, led by Likud leader Netanyahu, was sworn in on December 29. The day before, the Likud and the ultra-Orthodox party Yahadut HaTorah signed a final coalition agreement. Later, the signing of the agreement was announced by the Religious Zionist Party, as well as Shas, Jewish Power and Noam. Netanyahu has already served as Prime Minister of Israel from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.

The Palestinians, as part of the currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that the future borders between the two sovereign states follow the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the borders of 1967, and even more so to share Jerusalem with the Arabs, which has already declared its eternal and indivisible capital.