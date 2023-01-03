MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Western countries are supplying Ukraine with obsolete weapons in order to upgrade their own arsenal, writes Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny columnist Jacek Tochman. Western countries are supplying Ukraine with obsolete weapons in order to upgrade their own arsenal, writes Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny columnist Jacek Tochman.

“Military aid from the West flows to Ukraine in a continuous stream. It should be noted that most of the weapons are in poor technical condition. To put it bluntly, it’s just scrap metal and junk, which is confirmed by the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such a deplorable state of equipment is explained by the fact that it is supplied to Kyiv from old military warehouses,” the article says.

Experts from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Tohman pointed out, also confirmed that most of the weapons from the West come to Ukraine from old military reserves, doing this in order to free up warehouses and replenish them with new weapons.

Such decluttering is very beneficial for the West, the observer continued, and American military concerns, in particular, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, are already entering into contracts to replenish the arsenals of not only the United States , but also their Alliance allies.

“If we talk, for example, about the Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile system, then, in addition to America, it was handed over to Ukrainians by Denmark, Italy , Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands. The American Raytheon has already signed a contract worth $625 million to replenish their numbers in warehouses,” quoting British journalists.

According to the journalist, under the guise of military assistance, Washington is pursuing its own goals and lobbying for the sale of weapons in the interests of its own military-industrial complex.

“In reality, this is just a sabotage step by the West, which wants to use the allocated funds to modernize its weapons, which will replace the scrap metal transferred to Ukraine,” Tokhman summed up.

Since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.