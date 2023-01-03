Syria urges UN to condemn Israeli crimes | News

Report This Content

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday urged the Security Council and the General Secretariat of the United Nations (UN) to condemn Israeli crimes and aggressions.

Israel attacks Damascus International Airport in Syria

“Syria calls on the Security Council and the General Secretariat of the United Nations to condemn the Israeli crimes and aggressions and take urgent measures to guarantee accountability for them and punish those responsible and not repeat them,” the Foreign Ministry said. .

This ministerial declaration has taken place after Israel’s aggression against Damascus (capital), in the context of the celebrations for the new year, where it is expected that “the crises will recede and peace, prosperity and stability will prevail”.

وزارة الخارجية: في الوقت تحتفل فيه شعوب الأمم المتحدة بأعياد الميلاد الميلادية الجديدة وتتطلع لعام فيه الأزمات ويسوده السلام والرفاه والاستقرار أبت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إلا أن تضيف اعتداء جديداً جديداً لسلجها الحافل بأعمال بأعمال بأعمال العدوان العدوان العدوان العدوان العدوان العدوان العدوان العدوان

— زارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

January 2, 2023

“The Israeli occupation authorities have decided to add a new aggression to their history of acts of aggression,” denounced the Syrian entity, adding that this fact “is nothing more than a new episode of Israeli crimes and the direct attack on Syria and its town”.

The statement underlines that Syria is committed to defending its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and refuses to interfere in its internal affairs.

Similarly, the text clarifies that the attack occurred a few hours after an attack by extremists of the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh, acronym in Arabic) against workers at the Al-Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor.

After the attack on the Damascus International Airport, located about 30 kilometers east of the capital, two officers of the Syrian Air Defense Forces were killed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



