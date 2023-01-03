World

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Kyiv district of Donetsk and Makeevka

DONETSK, January 3 – RIA Novosti. At 11:30 a.m., Ukrainian troops fired a total of nine 155-millimeter NATO-caliber shells at the Kievsky district of Donetsk and Makeyevka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the following directions: 11.30 – the settlement of Orlovka – the city of Donetsk (Kyiv region): five shells of 155 mm caliber were fired; 11.30 – the settlement of Tonenkoe – the settlement of Makeevka (Chervonogvardeysky district) : fired four shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters,” the representative office said in a message on the Telegram channel.
Kyiv district of Donetsk is located in the northern part of the city. Here are Shakhterskaya Square, Kyiv Prospekt, the railway station, the Donbass Arena football stadium. Artem Street, the main artery in the city, also ends here. Since 2014, when the DNR declared independence from Kyiv following a coup d’état there, the area has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces. The airport, which was destroyed as a result of many months of fighting between the Ukrainian military besieged there and the Donetsk militias who stormed their positions, is considered to be the northern outskirts of the region.
Makeevka is a satellite city of Donetsk, adjacent to the capital of the DPR from the northeast. Chervonogvardeisky district is located in the western part of the city.
Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

