Far-right Israeli minister visits Temple Mount for first time since election

MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The Minister of National Security in the new Israeli government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who advocates a tougher position on the Palestinian Authority, visited the Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Jewish visits to the Temple Mount often cause Muslim unrest and subsequent clashes with Israeli police. According to the publication, Ben-Gvir said that the government “will not succumb to threats from Hamas.” The publication adds that the minister made this pilgrimage after threats from the Palestinians and consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Temple Mount is the most important place for the Jewish people … We will support the freedom of movement of Muslims and Christians … Jews will climb the mountain … Those who make threats will deal with an iron fist,” the newspaper quoted minister’s words.

The new Israeli government, led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in on December 29. The day before, the Likud and the ultra-Orthodox party Yahadut HaTorah signed a final coalition agreement. Later, the signing of the agreement was announced by the Religious Zionist Party, as well as Shas, Jewish Power and Noam. Netanyahu has already served as Prime Minister of Israel from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.