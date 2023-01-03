New wave of winter storms reported in the US | News

The US National Weather Service notified that the country will face a new wave of winter storms during the first week of 2023 that will bring heavy snowfall and possible tornadoes.

“A significant winter storm will move from the Central Plains into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm will bring areas of heavy snowfall, ice, strong electrical storms, and heavy rain,” the agency said.

Also about the low pressure system, the entity specified that it is bringing heavy snowfall and ice across the northern Plains to the Midwest, as well as heavy rain in the south for the next few days.

The entity also stressed that 16 states are under winter alerts, while the storm will move according to the forecast from the so-called Four Corners (Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah) along the central plains (Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas , Nebraska) and in the upper Midwest (Wisconsin, Michigan, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska).

“In the meantime, heavy rains and severe weather will continue to prevail across the center-south through tonight ahead of a strong cold front dragging south from an intensifying low pressure system,” the meteorological center said. .

Meanwhile, specialized sources confirmed that by Wednesday, much of the East Coast will be under a good chance of showers and storms, but areas west of the Appalachians will see the weather improve rapidly after the cold front.

Local platforms confirm that more than 19 million people are in a risk area due to these atmospheric phenomena, and an example of this, they declared, was the strong winter storm Elliot that left 65 fatalities.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



