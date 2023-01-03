World
In the USA, they were delighted with the Russian rifle
MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Retired US Air Force officer Christian Orr, in an article for the 19FortyFive website, praised the Russian Mosin rifle, admiring its accuracy.
He spoke in detail about how the Russian sniper rifle, which has a history of more than a hundred years and has been used many times in numerous conflicts, is still a powerful and very accurate weapon.
“The weapon received the official designation “3-line rifle of the 1891 model”. It used an internal magazine for five rounds,” the observer noted.
Despite the fact that the weapon was not created in the Soviet Union, the rifle solidified its reputation after its use by the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War, the author continued.
According to a retired officer, he acquired his own Mosin rifle in 2008 and fired about a thousand shots from it.
“Despite the heavy recoil and the age of the weapon, and how little the bolt rattled when I jerked it back and forth, the ‘old granny’ was very accurate. I didn’t do the more detailed and methodical accuracy tests I usually do for my reviews. pistols, but nevertheless, I was amazed at how easily I hit what I was aiming at at a distance of 91 meters, ”said Orr.
In addition, he recommended purchasing it “for the sake of owning a powerful historical exhibit.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
