World

In the USA, they were delighted with the Russian rifle

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Retired US Air Force officer Christian Orr, in an article for the 19FortyFive website, praised the Russian Mosin rifle, admiring its accuracy.
He spoke in detail about how the Russian sniper rifle, which has a history of more than a hundred years and has been used many times in numerous conflicts, is still a powerful and very accurate weapon.
December 26, 2022, 09:46

In China, they were delighted with the Russian air defense system

“The weapon received the official designation “3-line rifle of the 1891 model”. It used an internal magazine for five rounds,” the observer noted.
Despite the fact that the weapon was not created in the Soviet Union, the rifle solidified its reputation after its use by the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War, the author continued.
According to a retired officer, he acquired his own Mosin rifle in 2008 and fired about a thousand shots from it.

“Despite the heavy recoil and the age of the weapon, and how little the bolt rattled when I jerked it back and forth, the ‘old granny’ was very accurate. I didn’t do the more detailed and methodical accuracy tests I usually do for my reviews. pistols, but nevertheless, I was amazed at how easily I hit what I was aiming at at a distance of 91 meters, ”said Orr.

In addition, he recommended purchasing it “for the sake of owning a powerful historical exhibit.”
December 11, 2022, 10:04 am

China named the most reliable Russian “weapon of mass destruction”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

American Medicine Prescribes LGBT Terror

2 hours ago

Media: in South Korea corrected the statement about nuclear exercises with the United States

3 hours ago

China says ‘unprecedented uprising’ against Western order

5 hours ago

Israel condemns murder of two Palestinians | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.