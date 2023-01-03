Media: in South Korea corrected the statement about nuclear exercises with the United States

SEOUL, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The South Korean president’s office further clarified that Seoul is in talks with Washington to share information, jointly plan and implement plans on the operation of US nuclear assets after US President Joe Biden denied that there were discussions of joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported. .

“South Korea and the United States , in response to North Korea’s nuclear threat, are discussing information exchange, joint planning and subsequent joint implementation of (these plans – ed.) regarding the operation of US nuclear assets,” Kim Eun-hye, a spokesman for the South Korean presidential administration, said.

Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol told the Joseon Ilbo newspaper that Seoul is in talks with Washington on “joint planning and joint exercises on US nuclear forces” to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat. At the same time, Yoon Seok-yeol noted that this is not about “joint use of nuclear weapons,” since this wording is “burdensome” for the United States . Therefore, South Korea and the United States must come to the conclusion that they can exchange information, plan the operation of nuclear forces and conduct exercises together.

US President Joe Biden later answered “no” to a journalist’s question about whether negotiations were underway on joint nuclear exercises with South Korea. The White House explained that such negotiations are not underway, since South Korea is not a country with nuclear weapons.

“When a reporter… asked President Biden directly whether joint nuclear exercises were discussed, he apparently had to say no. The term “joint nuclear exercises” is used (for exercises – ed.) between nuclear powers,” Kim Eun-hye explained.

A senior White House source reportedly later confirmed that Washington was in talks with Seoul on “simulation exercises involving a wide range of scenarios, including the use of nuclear weapons,” and added that the goal was to conduct such exercises as soon as possible.

At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.