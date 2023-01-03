World

China says ‘unprecedented uprising’ against Western order

MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. There is an “unprecedented uprising” by non-Western countries in the world against the Western established order, Professor Wang Wen said in an article for the Chinese edition of the South China Morning Post.
The past year 2022 has been a year of “de-Westernization” as more and more states – from China to Latin America and ASEAN countries – “quietly but resolutely reject the Western world order.”
Wang Wen drew attention to the fact that “the non-Western world is a picture never seen before.” The author stressed that this is not about open confrontation or conflict, but only about the fact that non-Western countries are beginning to think primarily about their national interests, getting rid of Western dependence and control.
“In 2023, the world will not be soft, but the ‘dewesternization’ movement is irreversible and will only develop,” Wang Wen concluded.
The SCMP has previously warned that US imperial maneuvers could play tricks on them. The publication draws a parallel between today’s United States and “the same power-hungry Roman Empire.” In particular, the article argues, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is guided by the erroneous belief that he is the Secretary of State for the whole world, and not just the United States.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the attempts of the American authorities to “punish” China for cooperation with Russia are doomed to failure, and the partnership between the two countries is successfully tested for strength.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

