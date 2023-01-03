Israel condemns murder of two Palestinians | News

Report This Content

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced on Monday the murder of two young people by the Israeli occupation forces, after the assault on the town of Kafrdan, in Jenin, classifying it as State terrorism.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestine rejects annexationist intentions of the Government of Israel

The Foreign Ministry text condemned “in the strongest terms the bloody assault by the Israeli occupation forces on the town of Kafrdan, west of Jenin, which resulted in the martyrdom of two young men, Muhammad Samer Hoshiyeh (21 years old) and the boy Fouad Mahmoud Ahmed Abed (17 years old), and the injury of several others, including serious injuries.

The Palestinian entity considered this organized crime as part of a conflict with an escalation spiral, where Israel rules out a political solution. Meanwhile, he rejected the demolition of two houses in the city of Kufr Dan, west of Jenin.

وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين// تدين جرائم الاحتلال المتواصلة وتتابعها مع المحاكم الدولية المةت

— State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa)

January 2, 2023

“The Ministry holds the occupying Power fully and directly responsible for the results of its violations and crimes against our people, their land and their holy places, and believes that international double standards constitute an umbrella for Israel,” the official statement said.

In this sense, the Palestinian portfolio denounced that “international double standards constitute an umbrella for the persistence of the Israeli government in the gradual annexation of the occupied West Bank.”

On the other hand, the Palestinian institution declared that it continues to monitor the crimes of occupation by Israel before the competent international courts, including the International Criminal Court.

In this sense, the Free Palestine platform described the year 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2006, with 170 deaths. These young people are the first murdered in the year that has just begun.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

