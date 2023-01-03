Washington police chief warns of potential riots

WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Washington Police Chief Tom Menger warned of the threat of more unrest, similar to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Given the divided state of our nation, an attack like the one the department experienced on January 6, 2021 could happen again,” he said in a statement.

According to Menger, the Washington Police Department has made “more than 100 significant improvements.” to increase preparedness Among them, in particular, the requirement to develop a plan of action in case of incidents during demonstrations, cooperation with “dozens of law enforcement agencies” and strengthening the intelligence component in the work of the police.

“Congress passed legislation that gives the Chief of the US Metropolitan Police the power to unilaterally declare a state of emergency and call in the National Guard,” Menger added.

He also acknowledged that the Washington police need to continue this work,

On January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol, blocking Congress for several hours. As a result of the riots, a protester and a policeman were killed, three more died from causes not related to violence.

After the protesters were expelled from the building, congressmen approved the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election. Subsequently, hundreds of people in the United States were arrested by law enforcement agencies on charges related to participation in the storming of the Capitol.