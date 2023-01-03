Polish prime minister became a laughingstock after honoring Bandera by Ukrainians

MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Polish portal Gazeta.pl reacted to criticism by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Kyiv’s celebration of the birthday of Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. Readers of the Polish portal Gazeta.pl reacted to criticism by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Kyiv’s celebration of the birthday of Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.

On January 1, in Ukraine, under the patronage of the official authorities, a series of events took place on the occasion of Bandera’s birthday. Morawiecki expressed outrage at this, recalling the Volhynia massacre and criticizing the praise of those responsible for these crimes.

Morawiecki’s reaction drew sharp criticism in the comments below the article.

“Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine was indignant? Ridiculous,” colorworld user sneered.

“If the Prime Minister of Poland is ‘extremely critical’ about the reminder of Bandera, then how can we understand this? Keep silent about those events?” asked etna1250.

“Prime Minister, you have to be careful with this criticism of Bandera. After all, if the Ukrainians get angry, we can get another grenade launcher” as a gift, “or something will fall somewhere near the border. You have to be on the alert,” niktalboktos quipped .

“Recently, an enemy of Poland, a certain (ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy, who praised Bandera – ed.) Melnyk, was appointed Zelensky Deputy Foreign Minister. Let me thank you for this with even more help,” alejagwiazd scoffed.

“I’m afraid that all this Western weapons, along with know-how, will someday not be used against donors. I hope I’m wrong?” – expressed the opinion of capricornus1.

“This Ukraine and this exaggerated love for it will go sideways for us. And it will happen faster than we think,” gapcio2010 agreed.

“They will not erase their” hero “from memory, we will not harbor illusions. We should be more attentive to these alliances with Ukraine,” armagedon888 emphasized.

“Perhaps this insignificant fact escaped my attention, but I don’t remember any apologies for the tragedy (with the fall of the Ukrainian rocket – ed.) in Przewoduv. It would be easier to apologize for the accidental death of two Poles than for Volyn, but we even this was not expected,” lagonda1947 added.

The question of the interpretation of the Volyn massacre, as well as the attitude towards the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalists of the times of the OUN*-UPA*, is one of the most difficult issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Warsaw considers Bandera, in particular, the ideologist of the events of 1943, which are called the Volyn Massacre, when Ukrainian nationalists attacked about 150 Polish villages at the same time. Polish historians regard the Volhynia massacre as genocide and ethnic cleansing and claim the deaths, according to various sources, from 100,000 to 130,000 people.

In the summer of 2016, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution recognizing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the inhabitants of the Second Polish Republic in 1943-1945. According to the Polish side, massacres were committed in 1939-1945 by supporters of the OUN*-UPA* against the Polish population of Volhynia, Eastern Galicia and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish Republic.

* An extremist organization banned in Russia.