MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The West expects a so-called "return on investment" from Vladimir Zelensky, so he will have to imitate successes in the conflict with Russia in order not to lose support, journalist Mark Galeotti expressed this opinion in an article for the British edition of The Times.

“Zelensky is well aware that in 2023 there is a danger of fatigue from Ukraine. Therefore, he will focus on raising the stakes, portraying the war as a struggle for civilization as a whole,” the material says.

“Sponsors”, writes Galeotti, in the coming year may withdraw from financing the project called “Ukrainian State”. The journalist also stressed that Western countries are gradually depleting their resources, helping Kyiv.

Earlier, Michael Allen, former special national security adviser for former US President George W. Bush, said the West could stop sponsoring Ukraine if Volodymyr Zelensky stopped seeking to move forward on the battlefield.

Zelensky visited Washington last December, where he met with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, and the leadership of Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.