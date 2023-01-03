World

EU calls on North Korea for complete and irreversible denuclearization

BRUSSELS, Jan 3 – RIA Novosti. The European Union calls on North Korea to follow the path of complete and irreversible denuclearization, the EU Foreign Service spokesman said in a statement.
“The EU calls on the DPRK to take credible steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” the statement said.
In this statement, the EU also called on the DPRK to stop increasing military tensions by launching missiles and drones.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the sixth plenum of the Workers’ Party of Korea of ​​the eighth convocation, announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the project of reconnaissance satellite and launch vehicle for it .
Kim Jong Un spoke about the state of North Korea’s nuclear forces

