MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro skeptically commented on the publication’s article, which analyzes scenarios for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro skeptically commented on the publication’s article, which analyzes scenarios for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The material says the “decisive attitude” of the Ukrainian army and Volodymyr Zelensky to continue military operations and prepare a new counteroffensive.

December 16, 2022, 12:26Special military operation in Ukraine The United States will strengthen the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the counteroffensive, the expert believes

French readers ironically assessed Kyiv’s plans.

“Another, more realistic scenario is that the next Russian city will be Odessa…Thus, the loop will close and Ukraine will definitely no longer have access to the Black Sea!” – expressed the opinion of Patin-couffin.

“Ukraine? Win the war against Russia? If this topic was not dramatic for the Ukrainian people, I would have laughed!” Michel Trophimovitch said.

“Ukrainian forces have sweet dreams, but the situation has changed,” Pampelonne said.

“Analysis of the map of hostilities suggests otherwise, and certainly not that Ukraine is winning,” Dedale said.

“The Ukrainian army is on the verge of extinction. There are no more men.” – summed up al core.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, as the head of state stated, it is planned to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in the DPR and LPR.