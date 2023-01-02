Tens of thousands of Ukrainians arrived in Moldova in a week

CHISINAU, January 3 – RIA Novosti. More than 42 thousand Ukrainians crossed the Moldovan-Ukrainian border over the past week, according to the website of the border police of Moldova.

“From December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023, 201,760 foreigners crossed the border of Moldova. Regarding Ukrainians, a total of 42,783 people entered the republic in a week,” the border agency noted.

218 foreigners were denied entry into the country.

The border with Romania was the most “active” – ​​55% of the total number of crossings, 29% were at checkpoints located on the border with Ukraine, and another 16% at the checkpoint at the Chisinau International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, more than 650,000 refugees have crossed the territory of Moldova. Over 80 thousand still remain in the republic, 10.3 thousand of them have requested asylum.