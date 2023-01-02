Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul attack | News

Report This Content

Attack on Kabul military airport leaves at least 10 dead

The attack was the third high-profile attack in the city in the past month claimed by the regional branch of the terror group, IS-Khorasan.

The morning explosion on the first day of the year at the airport entrance left at least 10 people dead and several injured, a statement from the Taliban-led Interior Ministry said at the time shortly after the attack.

The terror group posted on Telegram that Sunday’s attack killed 20 people and injured 30 others. Taliban officials dispute those figures, and the Interior Ministry said it would release an official death toll once debris removal efforts were complete.

IS-Khorasan claimed on Monday that the attacker had participated in and survived last month’s raid on a central Kabul hotel where Chinese nationals, among other guests, were staying.

IS-Khorasan also claimed responsibility for a December 2 assassination attempt on Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Pakistan’s ambassador to the Afghan capital. Nizamani escaped the firefight unharmed, but his Pakistani security guard was wounded.

Last week, a car bomb in the northeastern border province of Badakhshan killed the Taliban regional police chief and his two guards. IS-Khorasan took responsibility for planning that attack on the provincial capital, Fayzabad.

The repeated attacks in Kabul and beyond stand in stark contrast to claims that Taliban security forces have downgraded IS-Khorasan’s presence in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



