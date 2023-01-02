Die Welt: the Germans were afraid of poverty

Due to rising energy costs and the rising cost of living, Germans have become more active in saving. “Inflation and the associated rise in the cost of living are now putting enormous pressure on people,” the study notes.

Almost one in four out of a thousand respondents assess their current financial situation more negatively than ever before. At least 56% of Germans are pessimistic about the future. In the previous year, this figure was only 34%, and before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, values ​​​​in the region of 20% were common for a long period of time.