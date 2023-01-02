World
Die Welt: the Germans were afraid of poverty
Due to rising energy costs and the rising cost of living, Germans have become more active in saving. “Inflation and the associated rise in the cost of living are now putting enormous pressure on people,” the study notes.
Almost one in four out of a thousand respondents assess their current financial situation more negatively than ever before. At least 56% of Germans are pessimistic about the future. In the previous year, this figure was only 34%, and before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, values in the region of 20% were common for a long period of time.
“And there doesn’t seem to be any improvement,” sums up Die Welt.
January 1, 19:44
The head of the IMF predicted a harsh winter for Europe without Russian fuel
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked an increase in fuel prices and record inflation in the West itself. As Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the United States and its allies, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West, the Russian president called the deterioration of the lives of millions of people.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
