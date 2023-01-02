World

Die Welt: the Germans were afraid of poverty

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 3 – RIA Novosti. Germany is gripped by pessimism and fears for its well-being, newspaper Die Welt writes, citing data from a study of consumer confidence conducted by consulting firm EY, which is exclusively at the disposal of the publication.
Due to rising energy costs and the rising cost of living, Germans have become more active in saving. “Inflation and the associated rise in the cost of living are now putting enormous pressure on people,” the study notes.
Almost one in four out of a thousand respondents assess their current financial situation more negatively than ever before. At least 56% of Germans are pessimistic about the future. In the previous year, this figure was only 34%, and before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, values ​​​​in the region of 20% were common for a long period of time.
“And there doesn’t seem to be any improvement,” sums up Die Welt.
January 1, 19:44

The head of the IMF predicted a harsh winter for Europe without Russian fuel

After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked an increase in fuel prices and record inflation in the West itself. As Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the United States and its allies, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West, the Russian president called the deterioration of the lives of millions of people.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the USA, they were delighted with the Russian rifle

25 mins ago

American Medicine Prescribes LGBT Terror

2 hours ago

Media: in South Korea corrected the statement about nuclear exercises with the United States

3 hours ago

China says ‘unprecedented uprising’ against Western order

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.