WASHINGTON, January 3 – RIA Novosti. The American Congress begins work in a new composition, the lower house passes under the control of the Republicans – opponents of President Joe Biden, who are determined and able to slow down the implementation of his political program.

On Tuesday, 222 Republican congressmen and 212 of their Democratic House colleagues will be sworn in. In the Senate, which, following the results of the November elections, was renewed by a third, the Democrats not only retained, but also expanded the majority to 51 against 49 mandates.

Democratic majorities in both houses allowed the administration to pass trillions of dollars worth of visionary legislation in its first two years of operation and shielded it from political attacks. The transition of the House of Representatives to Republican control with a change in speaker and committee leadership threatens to hobble the second half of the Biden presidency, when everything from shutdowns to parliamentary investigations and even impeachment attempts becomes possible.

On the Congress agenda, the fight against climate change or the tightening of gun ownership rules will give way to initiatives aimed at developing hydrocarbon energy, restricting migration or reproductive freedoms. Republicans promise to put an end to costly proposals, especially social ones. The executive branch will either have to seek a compromise with legislators or veto their undertakings. “Shutdowns” – a temporary cessation of the work of federal authorities due to budget disagreements – can become a chronic phenomenon.

With the support of Congress, in the first two years in power, Biden managed to pass almost $2 trillion in coronavirus stimulus laws, half a trillion in infrastructure investments, $700 billion in social and environmental investments, and almost $300 billion in the development of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States

In a lame duck session, after the election but before the revamped Congress even began, the Democratic majority managed to approve federal same-sex marriage guarantees and approve a $1.7 trillion budget for fiscal year 2023, of which nearly $45 billion is earmarked for aid. Ukraine. The Republicans demanded that the budget be left to the new House of Representatives and are now threatening to automatically block the bills of all those who did not listen to them. While not disputing the need to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, the Republicans are promising to stop issuing “open checks” and demanding a thorough audit of the allocated billions.

In December, Democrats completed a high-profile parliamentary investigation into the storming of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The House Select Committee released an 800-page report on the events on January 6, 2021 and recommended that the Justice Department bring four criminal charges against the ex-president, including inciting and aiding a sedition.

The Republican majority in the House will leave Trump alone, but may just as publicly study Hunter Biden’s business connections and the involvement of his father, the current US president, in them. It is possible that the case will come to impeachment, but the real removal of Biden will stumble over the Republicans’ lack of control over the Senate. The subject of parliamentary investigations, from which the White House has been shielded so far, could be migration policy, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the genesis of the coronavirus pandemic, or censorship in social networks.

The Republican majority, in addition to the general insignificance of the advantage over the Democrats, may be weakened by internal contradictions – between Trump supporters and the old establishment, which views the ex-president as a burden, doubts his prospects in 2024 and blames him for unfulfilled hopes for a Republican triumph in the November elections in congress.

In the new congress, the “iron lady” of American parliamentarism, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, is leaving the forefront. She became the first woman in the history of the head of the House of Representatives, who served as speaker longer than anyone other than Sam Rayburn, and, along with him, was the only one who returned to this position after a break.

Pelosi says she “had the pleasure of working with three presidents,” even though it was the dissatisfaction with a fourth, Trump, that brought her national fame, adoration by liberals, and hatred by conservatives. She publicly tore up the text of Trump’s speech, with which he spoke to both houses of Congress, threatened to “knock him out” when the Trumpists looking for her were already rushing to the Capitol. Under her leadership, the House of Representatives impeached Trump twice and completed an investigation into the events of January 6 with recommendations to bring the former president to trial, who is going to fight for the White House again.

In August, millions watched Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan with bated breath, fearing China ‘s violent reaction to the provocation and the start of World War III. In the spring, Pelosi made a secret visit to Kyiv, and in December, she pompously hosted Vladimir Zelensky in Congress, receiving an order and a Ukrainian flag autographed by the military from him.

The speaker herself has repeatedly called her main achievement the fact that in 2009-2010, with her titanic efforts, she managed to secure a majority in the House for the adoption of the then President Barack Obama’s bill on affordable healthcare.

In political circles and the press, questions were periodically raised about the sagacity of her husband, who allegedly made super-profitable transactions in the stock market in anticipation of certain parliamentary decisions. Suspicion and gossip turned to sympathy when Paul Pelosi was smashed in the head with a hammer by a man who broke into their family home in San Francisco. Democrats, including Biden, used this story to accuse Republicans of inciting hatred in American society before the parliamentary elections.

Pelosi remains in the new composition of the House of Representatives as an ordinary congresswoman, without becoming a claim to formal leadership in the Democratic minority. The fact that a new return is not planned is hinted at by the honors with which her colleagues conducted her. A formal portrait of Pelosi now hangs in the Capitol, one of the auditoriums is named after her, and a complimentary documentary film has been shot about her life path.

Republican Kevin McCarthy is considered the main candidate for the post of speaker, but several party members opposed him, calling into question the likelihood of being elected, which requires 218 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris remains the Speaker of the Senate, while Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell are expected to retain their majority and minority leadership positions, respectively.