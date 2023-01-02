World

Flights reduced due to computer glitch in Florida

WASHINGTON, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The US Federal Aviation Administration has reduced the number of flights in the sky over the US state of Florida due to a computer malfunction that is responsible for air traffic, 10 Tampa Bay reports.
“The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the agency is reducing the number of flights in the skies over Florida. The issue affecting systems is currently being addressed,” the post reads.
Tampa International Airport reported that before 14.00 local time (22.00 Moscow time) all flights scheduled to fly in the skies over Florida were not confirmed.
In addition, flights were delayed at several Florida airports.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

