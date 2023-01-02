World

Turkey offered to mediate in the settlement of the energy crisis

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkey can become a mediator to resolve the energy crisis, said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Annual inflation in the Eurozone in November amounted to 10%. In this regard, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its forecast for inflation in the euro area in 2022 – it now expects it to be at 8.4% instead of the 8.1% expected in September.

“Along with the food crisis, an energy crisis arose. Turkey became successful on the first topic and, in case of such needs, declared its readiness to become a mediator in the settlement of the energy crisis,” Donmez said in an interview on TVnet.

According to him, Turkey has no problems with the main gas suppliers to the country.
“These are Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia. Excluding force majeure situations, we have good relations with all suppliers,” the minister said, adding that the country also buys liquefied gas, including from the United States.
December 27, 2022, 15:31

Turkey will remain a net importer of gas, expert says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the USA, they were delighted with the Russian rifle

25 mins ago

American Medicine Prescribes LGBT Terror

2 hours ago

Media: in South Korea corrected the statement about nuclear exercises with the United States

3 hours ago

China says ‘unprecedented uprising’ against Western order

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.