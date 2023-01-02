World
Turkey offered to mediate in the settlement of the energy crisis
ANKARA, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkey can become a mediator to resolve the energy crisis, said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Annual inflation in the Eurozone in November amounted to 10%. In this regard, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its forecast for inflation in the euro area in 2022 – it now expects it to be at 8.4% instead of the 8.1% expected in September.
“Along with the food crisis, an energy crisis arose. Turkey became successful on the first topic and, in case of such needs, declared its readiness to become a mediator in the settlement of the energy crisis,” Donmez said in an interview on TVnet.
According to him, Turkey has no problems with the main gas suppliers to the country.
“These are Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia. Excluding force majeure situations, we have good relations with all suppliers,” the minister said, adding that the country also buys liquefied gas, including from the United States.
