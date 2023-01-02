Russia acknowledges that Ukrainian attack leaves 63 dead in Donetsk | News

Report This Content

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged Monday that Ukrainian artillery launched an attack with US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers the night before against the city of Makéyevka in Donetsk, which left 63 dead.

According to information from the Ministry of Defense, one target of the attack was a professional training school where a group of Russian soldiers remained quartered.

According to information from the Defense portfolio, due to the impact at that point of provisional deployment of four missiles “with high-explosive warheads”, 63 Russian soldiers died.

Likewise, the statement from the Russian side reports that its army attacked “with high-precision weapons the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces” in Donetsk and in the Kharkiv province.

That same communiqué reports that in that action, “more than 70 mercenaries were eliminated, more than a hundred being injured” more.

For its part, Donetsk reported that the Ukrainian armed forces once again bombarded the Kirov district, in that town, firing 12 155-mm caliber projectiles.

The part of the Defense portfolio indicates that, in summary, a total of 355 aircraft and 199 helicopters, 2,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defense missile systems, 7,366 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 957 equipped combat vehicles with MRLS, 3,763 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 7,876 units of special military equipment have been destroyed since the start of hostilities last February.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



