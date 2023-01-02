Media: US Department of Justice hides documents with data on transactions of Biden’s son and brother

WASHINGTON, January 2 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Justice is trying to prevent the disclosure of documents with “sensitive” information regarding the deals of the son and brother of US President Hunter and Jim Biden with The US Department of Justice is trying to prevent the disclosure of documents with “sensitive” information regarding the deals of the son and brother of US President Hunter and Jim Biden with China , Russia and Ukraine, the Daily Mail newspaper writes, citing Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans.

Evans reportedly filed a lawsuit against the DOJ back in March after the DOJ refused to comply with his request for relevant data under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

Government lawyers initially acknowledged the existence of at least 400 pages of ‘potentially relevant’ documents, but are now trying to get away with saying they have ‘nothing to prove or disprove’ about the records that satisfy his request,” the newspaper wrote, citing the words Evans.

It is also noted that earlier in the American edition of Business Insider information appeared about the plans of the US National Archives and Records Administration to publish internal documents during the presidency of Barack Obama, which contain information about Hunter’s connections with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where the son, at that time, was vice President Joe Biden received a salary of 83 thousand dollars a month.

It is reported that the Biden administration may veto the release of archival documents until 2029, and is expected to make a decision before February 2023.